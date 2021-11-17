Police patrol Milton Keynes as man is rushed to hospital in critical condition after stabbing

A man has been rushed to hospital in critical condition after he was stabbed in Milton Keynes today (November 17).

An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the stabbing, Thames Valley Police confirm.

The incident took place in the Kercroft area of Two Mile Ash, police are on the scene currently.

The victim is currently being seen at John Radcliffe Hospital.

A Thames Valley Police spokesperson said: "There is a large scene-watch in place in the area of Kercroft in Two Mile Ash."