Police patrol outside primary school after complaints about parents' parking in Milton Keynes town
'We'll be here again' they warn
Three police officers have visited a primary school at pick up time today following concerns about parking.
The officers visited Olney Infants School and spoke to parents, residents and the children themselves.
A spokesman said: "We have listened to your concerns and we will deal with the parking issues such as parking on double yellow lines, zigzags, and blocking the road making it unsafe for the children coming out of school and for emergency vehicles."
The spokesman added: "We will be here again to check on inconsiderate and dangerous parking outside the school."