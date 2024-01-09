Police phone glitch means people are having major problems reporting crimes in Milton Keynes at the moment

101 is completely down and there could even be delays in 999 calls being answered

The 101 phone line to call Thames Valley Police is down this afternoon (Tuesday), meaning members of the public cannot call in to report crimes.

All 999 calls are still being responded to but police warn there could be a delay in them being answered.

They are urging people only to call 999 if it is an “absolute emergency” until the problem is fixed.

Meanwhile, crimes should be reported online here, on the TVP website.

A spokesperson for the force said at 4.30pm: “We are having issues with calls going into our contact centres. 999 calls are still being responded to but there may be a delay in them being answered. So please only call if an absolute emergency.”

They added: “101 calls are not coming through to our contact centres so please use online reporting for anything that is not urgent.