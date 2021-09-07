Police pounce on redway moped riders after complaints from public last night

A police helicopter was used to track down noisy joyriders who were riding mopeds along redways last night (Monday).

Police received several reports of the nuisance from all across Milton Keynes during the evening.

The riders were also believed to be responsible for other offences in Netherfield, Hodge Lea and CMK.

The riders could not hide from the police helicopter

A police spokesman said: "Following further sightings of the mopeds in Nehterfield authorisation was granted for the police helicopter to lift and assist with the search. Once the eyes in the sky were above Netherfield, it was game over for one of the joyriders.

"Officers on the ground were positioned with stop sticks on the redways surrounding the estate. The joyrider thought it would be a good idea to ride at an officer who had to jump out of the way to avoid being hit."

But their adventure came to an end when they were officers managed to catch and detain them shortly afterwards.

A suspect was arrested on suspicion of various offences, including robbery and dangerous driving.

One of the recovered mopeds

The spokesman added: "Later that night we received further sightings about another moped in CMK. This was the outstanding one for the earlier incident.

"Officers were assisted again by the police helicopter but after an area search the moped had disappeared. The rider must have been laughing, thinking... 'I've managed to get away from the police. But they couldn't keep their mouth shut and decided to boast about it out loud... Unfortunately for them this was overheard!"

Police received the information that the suspect had gone into an address in Springfield. Several officers put a containment on the address and the joyrider was arrested on suspicion of offences, including dangerous driving, robbery and breach of bail.

The two mopeds involved had both been reported as stolen. They have now been recovered.

The second machine

"So that's two mopeds/riders off of the streets for now..." said the police spokesman. "We would like to thank the public for their calls and providing the information which finally lead to the arrests."