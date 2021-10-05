Police pounce on two noisy motorbike joyriders causing nuisance on Milton Keynes estate

Police have seized two stolen motorbikes that were being ridden around an MK estate by joyriders.

Last Friday officers patrolling Netherfield followed one of the bikes and saw it being ridden across grass, through some bushes, into a back garden.

"Officers looked over the fence and saw the joyriders trying to cover the motorbikes using a tarpaulin. Once the bikes were covered one of the joyriders decided to jump over the fence in an attempt to get away," said a police spokesman.

Police seized both bikes

"The joyrider clearly wasn't expecting us to be on the other side and jumped straight back over. Both fled the house, leaving the motorbikes behind."

Both bikes were seized and the joyriders have been identified.

The owners have been informed their bikes have been located and that officers are progressing the investigation, said the spokesman.

The joyriding of motorbikes and moped around streets and redways is becoming an increasing noise and nuisance problem in some areas of MK.

The remains of this burnt out stolen bike was found in Tattenhoe Valley Park this month

Last week police from the MK South neighbourhood team dealt with three burnt out and stolen mopeds in a matter of days.

They all came from the Tattenhoe and Furzton area.

The shows one which was found within Tattenhoe Valley Park. The owner was distraught as this was their "pride and joy "and the vehicle they use for work, say police.