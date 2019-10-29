Police probe kidnap attempt in Milton Keynes

Police are investigating an attempted kidnap by three men in a white van in Milton Keynes.

Officers have only today released details of the incident, which happened a week ago on Fullers Slade.

A 17-year-old boy was walking near the junction of Moorfoot with Shepherds when the three men got out of a white van, which was parked nearby, and assaulted him.

They also made an attempt to get him into the van.

The victim managed to get away but sustained bruises and grazes during the assault but managed to get away.

Police say the three men are black and were all wearing dark clothing.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Hollie Cromarty of Milton Keynes Force CID, said: “We understand this will be a concern in the community but we do believe this is an isolated incident.

“If anyone has information which could help with this investigation, we would ask that you come forward to the police.

“You can make a report via our non-emergency number 101, or online quoting the reference 43190330651.

“If you would like to remain anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers.”