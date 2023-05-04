Police put Section 60 order in place tonight following two incidents involving weapons in Milton Keynes

A section 60 order has been put in place across Central Milton Keynes and Conniburrow following two incidents involving weapons earlier today (Thursday)

Fortunately, no one was injured as a result of these, say police.

This section 60 order means that officers can stop and search anyone within the area shown on the map for items connected with violence.

This is the area covered by the Section 60

This order will be in place until 10am tomorrow (Friday) when it will be reviewed by senior officers.

As shown in the map, the area covered by the order will be bound by H4 Dansteed Way, H6 Childs Way, V8 Marlborough Street and V6 Grafton Street.

A TVP spokesman said: “You will see an increased police presence in the area whilst the order is in place and we do expect to carry out more stop and searches than usual.

“Whilst this may sound alarming, the Section 60 order is simply a measure used to prevent incidents of violence. Please do not be worried if you are stopped by an officer as this does not mean that you are in trouble.

“Officers who will be out and about are there to reassure you as well as using their powers under section 60 so please do stop and speak with them about any concerns that you have.”