Police raid four houses in Milton Keynes in connection with 'romance fraud' and money laundering

Police carried out a special raid on four MK properties as part of an investigation into 'romance fraud' and money laundering.

Romance fraud is an area of crime where often people think they have met the perfect partner online or through an app.

But the person they are in conversation with is using a fake profile to gain their trust in order to ask them for money or potentially steal their identity.

Police raiding one of the four properties in MK

Thames Valley Police officer joined forces with the South East Regional Organised Crime Unit (SEROCU) to enter four properties in MK with warrants and conduct searches.

As a result three people, including a 16-year-old boy, have been arrested on suspicion of money laundering offences, conspiracy to defraud and drugs offences.

Searches are being conducted and the police investigation is continuing.

Senior investigating officer, Duncan Wynn Head of Thames Valley Police’s Economic Crime Unit, said: “We have conducted warrants this morning in Milton Keynes in connection with an investigation into money laundering.

“The warrants have led to three arrests being made. Searches are ongoing at the properties in order to gather further evidence for our ongoing investigation."

He added: “At this time we believe this money laundering operation is linked to potential romance fraud.

“Thames Valley Police will continue to seek to bring to justice those who callously target victims in order to take away their hard earned money and savings.

“We would encourage people to read our romance fraud online guide, which explains to people how these criminals operate and what information they might be asking for in order to target their victims.

“If you or someone you know has been a victim of romance fraud we would ask you to report it to Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040 or you can go to their website for further information.”