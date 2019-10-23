Police reassure public as man is charged over firearms incident in Milton Keynes

Following a Thames Valley Police investigation, a man has been charged with a firearms incident in Milton Keynes.

Carl Hayle, aged 45, of Baxter Close, Milton Keynes, was charged with a count each of possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, assault by beating, and two counts of threats to kill.

The charges are in connection with a firearms incident which occurred in Baxter Close on Monday (21/10).

He appeared at Milton Keynes Magistrates’ Court this morning but no pleas were entered.

He is due to appear at Aylesbury Crown Court on 25 November.

Deputy LPA Commander for Milton Keynes, Chief Inspector Kelly Gardner, said: “I understand that this incident has caused concern within the community, but I would like to offer some reassurance that we are investigating thoroughly.

“There will remain an increased police presence in the area with officers conducting reassurance patrols. If you see any officers and have any questions, please talk to them.”