Police record two knife crimes a DAY on average in Milton Keynes

Figures released by police from MK’s Operation Deter show the zero tolerance approach to knife crime is having an effect throughout the city.

During the month of September alone, police recorded 57 knife-enabled crimes in Milton Keynes – and average of almost two a day.

This led to 17 people being charged and remanded. A further 25 people were bailed while investigations continue.

Operation Deter is proving a success in MK

Operation Deter’s main objective is to make better use of charging and remanding offenders aged over 18 to court, sending a robust message to anyone found in possession of a knife.

The initiative was launched in July following four fatal stabbings in MK within a period of just 13 weeks.

It adopted a zero tolerance approach to all knife possession offences in the city for people aged 18 and over, and vowed all offenders would be proactively charged and remanded to court while still in custody. Following the charge, the custody sergeant will then take a “more robust approach” to bail.

This has meant some offenders have been penalised and even jailed with a day or two of being arrested – and publicly named and shamed in the media.

The move sends a clear message that carrying a knife will simply not be tolerated in the city, say police.

The unlawful possession of a knife is covered by Section 139 of the Criminal Justice Act (1988), which is the offence of having an article with a blade or pointed in a public place.

This is an ‘either way’ offence, which carries a maximum sentence of six months’ imprisonment or a fine in the Magistrates’ Court, or up to four years’ imprisonment in the Crown Court.

Operation Deter has already been extended to Aylesbury Vale and this week Thames Valley Police further extended the scheme to Slough, following recent knife-related incidents there.

The force hopes to roll out the operation across the entire force area over the coming year.

Driven by TVP and the Police & Crime Commissioner (PCC), Matthew Barber, it will continue to focus on prosecution, intervention and prevention.

Mr Barber said: “I am pleased to see Op Deter being extended to Slough. This tough operational policing approach has already shown early positive signs in Milton Keynes and Aylesbury. I hope to see this trend continue as it is adopted in Slough, with more people being charged and remanded in court and more knives taken off our streets.“

Superintendent Lee Barnham, Local Policing Area Commander for Slough, said: “We we are dedicating even more officers to seeking out those who think it is acceptable to be in possession of weapons, particularly knives.

“Our approach to how we deal with those carrying weapons has changed. We will seek to charge those carrying weapons on the day of their arrest and remand them in custody with a view to making sure perpetrators face the very real prospect of going straight to jail for having a weapon.”