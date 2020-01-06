Police release CCTV after girl, 5, had her neck stroked while shopping with mum in Milton Keynes supermarket

Thames Valley Police is releasing a CCTV image of a man officers would like to speak to following an assault in Bradwell Common.

At around 12.20pm on Saturday 14 December, a 5-year-old girl was in Aldi in Bradwell Common Boulevard shopping with her mum.

Police have released a CCTV image after an incident in Milton Keynes

As the girl looked into one of the freezers, a man walked past and stroked the back of her neck.

The child was not injured during the incident.

Investigating officer PC Emma Clarke, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “I believe this man has information that will be valuable to this investigation.

“We would like to identify him and talk to him about this incident.

CCTV image of a man officers would like to speak to following an assault in Bradwell Common

“If you recognise the man in the image or think this could be you, or you have information about this incident please get in touch using our online form or by calling 101, quoting reference number 43190390309.

“Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

The incident happened in Aldi, Bradwell Common