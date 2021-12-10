Police release CCTV image after 11 caravans are vandalised in Milton Keynes

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to in connection with the vandalism of 11 caravans in Milton Keynes.

The incident occurred between 4pm on Friday 3 December and 10am on Saturday 4 December at Emberton Country Park, Static Caravan Park.

Eleven caravans were damaged overnight with glass doors and windows smashed, and external decking and solar panels pulled down.

CCTV

PCSO Huckle, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “We would like to appeal to anybody who recognises the man in this image to please get in touch as we believe they may have information in connection with this criminal damage.

“You can get in touch by either making a report online or by calling 101 quoting reference number 43210549262.