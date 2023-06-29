Police release CCTV image after man was attacked outside busy Tesco store in Milton Keynes

Police have releasing a CCTV image of a person they wish to speak to in connection with an assault which happened outside Tesco at Bletchley this week.

At around 6.15pm on Tuesday, a man in his forties was punched in the face outside the Watling Street supermarket, say police.

The incident was captured on CCTV, which shows a member of the public who may have vital information about the assault.

Do you recognise this man?

Investigating officer PC Rebecca Herbert said: “If you recognise the person in this image, or believe this is you, I would urge you to please get in touch with Thames Valley Police.