Police release CCTV image after man was attacked outside busy Tesco store in Milton Keynes
Police have releasing a CCTV image of a person they wish to speak to in connection with an assault which happened outside Tesco at Bletchley this week.
At around 6.15pm on Tuesday, a man in his forties was punched in the face outside the Watling Street supermarket, say police.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The incident was captured on CCTV, which shows a member of the public who may have vital information about the assault.
Investigating officer PC Rebecca Herbert said: “If you recognise the person in this image, or believe this is you, I would urge you to please get in touch with Thames Valley Police.
“I would also ask anyone who has witness information or may have dash-cam footage or CCTV of the incident to please come forward.“If you to have footage please upload to our online webpage, or if you have witness information call 101 quoting reference 43230283963.”Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.