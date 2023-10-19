News you can trust since 1981
BREAKING
UK inflation remains stagnant at 6.7% despite hopes for another dip
43 more schools found to have crumbly RAAC concrete
Storm Babet brings heavy wind & rain to UK
Greta Thunberg charged with public order offence after protest
Five-year-old boy bitten by three German Shepherd dogs
Israel denies responsibility for deadly Gaza hospital blast

Police release CCTV image following theft at popular Milton Keynes gym

A wallet was stolen and a large amount of money was then spent on bank cards
By Sally Murrer
Published 19th Oct 2023, 15:33 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to about a theft from a gym in Milton Keynes.

The incident occurred on Sunday 13 August at around 1pm at Pure Gym on Winterhill.

The offender stole the victim’s wallet and then proceeded to spend a large sum of money on a bank card in shops in Milton Keynes, say police.

Do you recognise this man? Police in Milton Keynes want to speak to himDo you recognise this man? Police in Milton Keynes want to speak to him
Do you recognise this man? Police in Milton Keynes want to speak to him
Most Popular

Investigating officer, PC Bethan Paterson based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “We would like to appeal to anybody who recognises the individual in this images to please get in touch as they may have vital information about this incident.

“You can get in touch by either making a report online or by calling 101, quoting reference number 43230361880.

“Alternatively, for 100% anonymity, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”