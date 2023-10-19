Police release CCTV image following theft at popular Milton Keynes gym
Police have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to about a theft from a gym in Milton Keynes.
The incident occurred on Sunday 13 August at around 1pm at Pure Gym on Winterhill.
The offender stole the victim’s wallet and then proceeded to spend a large sum of money on a bank card in shops in Milton Keynes, say police.
Investigating officer, PC Bethan Paterson based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “We would like to appeal to anybody who recognises the individual in this images to please get in touch as they may have vital information about this incident.
“You can get in touch by either making a report online or by calling 101, quoting reference number 43230361880.
“Alternatively, for 100% anonymity, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”