Police release CCTV images after Bletchley restaurant burglary

Food and drink was stolen
By The Newsroom
Published 7th Aug 2023, 10:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 11:55 BST

Thames Valley Police have released CCTV images in connection with a restaurant burglary in Bletchley.

Two offenders broke into the venue in Barton Road between about 12.30am and 1am on Thursday July 20.

The pair stole food, drink, a mobile phone and cash.

Investigating officer, PC Ellie Daymond said: “I’m appealing to the people in these images or anyone who knows them to contact Thames Valley Police, as I believe they may have vital information about the burglary.

“You can call us 101 or visit our website, quoting investigation reference 43230322002. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously via their website or call 0800 555 111.”