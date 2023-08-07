Police release CCTV images after Bletchley restaurant burglary
Food and drink was stolen
By The Newsroom
Published 7th Aug 2023, 10:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 11:55 BST
Thames Valley Police have released CCTV images in connection with a restaurant burglary in Bletchley.
Two offenders broke into the venue in Barton Road between about 12.30am and 1am on Thursday July 20.
The pair stole food, drink, a mobile phone and cash.
Investigating officer, PC Ellie Daymond said: “I’m appealing to the people in these images or anyone who knows them to contact Thames Valley Police, as I believe they may have vital information about the burglary.