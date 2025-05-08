Police release CCTV images after vicious assault in Milton Keynes city centre

Images released by Thames Valley Police

Police are searching for this man and woman following an assault at The Hub in CMK.

The victims were another man and a woman and they were both injured.

The male, who is in his twenties, sustained injuries to his face including a fractured eye socket and a fractured rib. And his partner, also in her twenties, suffered cuts and bruising to her face as well as a fracture to her eye socket and nose.

Both victims attended hospital and have since been discharged.

The incident happened at around 10.40pm on 18 April outside Leonardo Hotel in The Hub.

Investigating officer PC Tyler-Jade Prosser, said: “I am appealing to anyone who recognises the people in these images to please come forward as they may have vital information to assist us with our investigation.

“I am also appealing to anyone who witnessed this incident or has information that may assist us to please get in touch.

“Anyone with information should call 101 or make an online report, via our website, quoting crime reference number 43250190201.”