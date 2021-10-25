Police release CCTV in connection with robbery at Tesco store in Milton Keynes

Police have released a CCTV image of three men officers would like to speak to in connection with a robbery at a Tesco store in MK.

At around 6.15am on Saturday October 16, three offenders entered the Tesco Express store in Redgrave Drive, Oxley Park and took a large number of tobacco products from behind the tills.

They made off on foot along Cagney Crescent.

Do you recognise these men?

Investigating officer Detective Constable Damien Freeman, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “We are releasing the image of these three men as we believe they may have information that could assist the investigation.

“Anyone who recognises these men, or if you are pictured, please get in touch by calling 101 or making a report online, quoting reference 43210466729.