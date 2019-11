Police have released a CCTV image of a man who was seen riding a bike stolen in a Milton Keynes burglary earlier this year.

Do you recognise this man?

The bike he is riding was stolen in a burglary on August 26th and Milton Keynes police want to know how he came to obtain it.

A police spokesman said: "If you think you know this man or believe it could be you, please call 101 quoting ref. 43180229102."