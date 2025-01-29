Police release CCTV photo of man they want to trace following assault in Milton Keynes nightclub

Do you recognise this man? Milton Keynes police want to talk to him

Police have today released an image of a man they would like to speak to following an assault in a city nightclub.

The incident happened around 2.45am on New Year’s Day in Revolucion De Cuba at Central Milton Keynes.

The victim, a man in his twenties, was punched by another man. He sustained injuries to the face but did not require hospital treatment.

Investigating officer, PC Mitchell Clark, said: “I am appealing to anyone who recognises the man pictured as he may have vital information to assist us with our enquiries.

“If this is you, please come forward as soon as possible.

“If you have any information relating to this incident, please call 101 or report it online, quoting 43250000227

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via its website.”