Police release E-fit after elderly Milton Keynes couple had gold jewellery stolen during distraction burglary

On Wednesday 5 January at around 5.30pm, the victim answered their door in Asplands Close, Woburn Sands, to a man who stated there was a risk of fire as sparks were coming from nearby. The elderly victims let the man into the property and he has then distracted them and stole gold jewellery. The offender has left the property via the front door and drove away in a small white van, which was parked opposite the address.

As part of an appeal for information and witnesses, officers are now releasing an E-fit image.

Investigator Parveen Khan, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “I am releasing this E-fit image as part of an appeal for witnesses and information in relation to this incident.

“I would ask that anyone who recognises the person depicted in the E-fit image, or that has any information relating to this incident, to please contact us.

“You can make a report by calling 101, or using our online reporting form here. Please quote reference 43220005951 when making any reports about this incident.