Police release e-fit after man left with broken nose in broad daylight Milton Keynes assault

Thames Valley Police has released an e-fit image of a man officers would like to speak to following an assault in Milton Keynes.

At around 1.10pm on 18 September, the victim, a man in his 40s, was on Broadlands, Netherfield when another man stopped his car and shouted abuse at him.

Do you recognise this man?

The man then got out of the car and punched the victim in the face.

The victim sustained a broken nose and received hospital treatment. He has since been discharged.

The man depicted in the image is described as white, in his mid to late 20s and approximately 6ft tall with short blonde hair. He spoke with a London accent.

Investigating officer, PC Helen Baucutt, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “I am appealing for anyone who may have information about this incident or who may recognise the man depicted in this E-fit image to please come forward.

The incident happened in Broadlands, Netherfield, MK

“This happened in the early afternoon when there is a good chance that someone saw what happened.

“If anyone has any information, please call the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 43190289038, or make a report online.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”