Police release e-fit after robber threatens man with knife in Milton Keynes

Police have released an e-fit image of a man who police would like to speak to following a robbery in Milton Keynes.

The victim, in his 60s, was using a cash machine outside Lloyds Bank in Lloyds Court when he was confronted by two men.

Do you recognise this man?

One of the offenders demanded money and claimed he was carrying a knife.

The victim was able to run away and did not suffer any injuries. No knife was seen at any point.

One of the offenders, depicted in the e-fit, is described as a white man aged in his late 20s.

He was around 6ft 1ins tall and of a slim build and was dressed in an anorak with a fur-trimmed hood.

There is no description of the second offender.

The incident happened at around 5.38am on Friday, October 4.

Detective constable Jodie Parsons said: “I am releasing this e-fit image of a man in the hope that someone recognises him.

“I am also appealing for any witnesses who may have seen this incident taking place and have information about it that could help with my investigation.

“Anyone who recognises the man depicted, or has any information, is asked to call 101, quoting 43190306993.

“Alternatively, you can make a report online or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”