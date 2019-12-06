Police release e-fit after teenager showed victim a green handled knife in attempted Milton Keynes robbery

Police have issued an e-fit in an appeal for witnesses following an attempted robbery in Milton Keynes.

At around 6pm on Wednesday 27 November, the victim, a man in his 30s, was walking along the Redway that runs between Gatcombe in Great Holm and Dansteed Way when he was approached by two teenage boys. One boy was on foot and the other on a bicycle.

e-fit image of a teenage boy officers would like to speak to following an attempted robbery in Milton Keynes

The boy on foot demanded that the victim hand over his money and showed the victim that he was carrying a green handled knife. When the victim showed the offenders the inside of his wallet to prove he had no money, they then asked what he had in his rucksack.

They were interrupted as members of the public walked past, and the victim continued to walk along the Redway. Moments later he was approached again by the same boys, but the offenders fled the scene when they spotted a police car passing.

Nothing was stolen during this incident.

The offender who was carrying the knife is described as a white teenage boy with a slim build and around 5ft 5ins tall. He was wearing a light grey hooded top that he wore tied up showing only his eyes.

Where the incident took place

The e-fit is of the offender on the bicycle. He is described as a white teenage boy around 18-years-old with a slim build and just under 6ft tall. He was wearing a dark coloured shiny tracksuit.

Detective Constable James Day, based at Milton Keynes police station said: “We are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed this incident, or have any information that can help us with our investigation.

“If you recognise the description of the offenders or the boy in the e-fit image, or believe it could be you, please get in touch.

“You can make a report online or call 101 quoting reference 43190371174.

“Alternatively if you wish to remain 100% anonymous you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”