Police release E-fit image image after woman is threatened by knifeman in Milton Keynes

Police have released an E-fit image as part of an ongoing investigation into a knifepoint robbery in Milton Keynes.

The victim, a woman, was approached by a baclava-wearing man on a pathway at the bottom of Marron Lane in Wolverton, near the recreation ground.

As she reached the cut-through into the recreation ground, the man asked her for the time and then ordered her to hand over her purse.

Do you recognise this man?

While making this demand, the offender produced a small kitchen knife with an approximately six inch long blade.

The victim gave the offender her purse and the man ran off, possibly down Woburn Avenue back into Wolverton.

The incident happened between 7.45am and 8am on Tuesday September 13.

Police Staff Investigator Charles Cox, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “We are now in a position where we can release this E-fit image depicting the man we would like to speak to in connection with this distressing incident.

“Thankfully, the victim was not injured, although naturally, she was very shaken by the ordeal.

“I am re-appealing to anybody who was in the area at around the time of the robbery to contact Thames Valley Police.

“I would be particularly keen to hear from anybody who believes that they recognise the man depicted in this new E-fit image.

“If you do so, or have any information that can assist this investigation, please contact us either by reporting online or by calling 101, quoting reference number 43220411975.

