Police release e-fit image in connection with knifepoint robbery in Milton Keynes

Police have released an e-fit image of a boy they would like to speak with following a knifepoint robbery of a young cyclist.

The victim - a teenage boy - was cycling towards Monkston along Lindisfarne Drive when he felt a tug on the strap of his bag.

He turned around and a boy demanded he hand over his bag. The boy then threatened the victim with a knife, say police.

The victim handed over his bag and cycled away in the direction of Woughton.

The offender, depicted in the e-fit image, is described as mixed race, aged between 16 and 17 years old, approximately 6ft and of slim build. He had black afro hair, tied back, with diamond studs in both ears. He was wearing a black-coloured hooded top that was zipped up, black tracksuit bottoms and black trainers as well as carrying a black bag.

The incident happened between 4.10pm and 4.20pm on Tuesday, October 29.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Alex Kiljan, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “I am appealing for anyone who recognises the boy depicted in the e-fit image, or if you believe it to be you, to please come forward.

“I would also appeal to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who has any information to get in touch.

“You can contact Thames Valley Police on the non-emergency number 101, or make a report online, quoting reference 43190337368.

“If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”