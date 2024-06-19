Police release e-fit image of suspect in connection with indecent exposure to victim in her 70s
They have released an e-fit image of a man described after the incident which happened in a disabled car parking bay at Centre:MK shopping centre.
The incident took place between 3pm and 3.30pm on Tuesday April 25, when a woman in her 70s was in her car with a friend.
The offender walked past and smiled at them before indecently exposing himself and carrying out a voyeuristic act. The victim reversed her car and left.
The suspect, depicted in the e-fit image, is described as a man of mixed heritage and around 28-years-old.
He is described as young looking with full cheeks and no facial hair, straight black hair, slightly receding at the front with wrinkles on his forehead and straight eyebrows.
Investigating officer Charlie Mauger said: “I am appealing for anyone who recognises the individual depicted by this e-fit to please come forward.
“Anyone with information can contact police by making a report online or by calling 101, quoting reference 43240221232.
“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website.”