Police release high quality e-fit in search for Milton Keynes mugger

Police have released an E-fit picture of a man they wish to trace in connection with a violent attempted robbery that left the victim with a dislocated shoulder.

The 23-year-old victim was walking with his girlfriend in Marsh End Road in Newport Pagnell when two males appraoched him at the junction to The Green..

The high quality e-fit

They demanded money before assaulting him. the victim peladed for them to stop but they continued their attack.

The young man sustained a dislocated shoulder, and cuts and bruises to his face and limbs. He was treated at Milton Keynes General Hospital and later discharged .

Nothing was stolen during the attack, which happened at about 9.30pm on Monday July 15.

Investigating officer, PC Dawn Washburn said: “This was a senseless attack by two offenders who had no regard to the victim’s safety, they continued to assault him when he pleaded with them to stop.

“I am releasing an E-Fit of one of the offenders. He is described as mixed race or Asian, in his late teens, slim, about 5ft 9ins tall, with brown eyes, short brown hair and a straight fringe. He was wearing a olive green coloured tracksuit.

“The other offender is described as a white man in his early twenties, about 5ft 9ins tall, with brown eyes. He was wearing a black tracksuit and was carrying a rucksack.

“I would also like to speak to a Good Samaritan who was driving a red car and stopped to help the victim.

“If you know the offenders, the Good Samaritan, or have any other information about the incident then please contact police.

“You can leave information on our website at https://www.thamesvalley.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/ or call 101. Please quote investigation reference number 43190215960.”