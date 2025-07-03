Police release image after scary stalking incident at Central Milton Keynes

Call police if you recognise this man

Police have this week released an e-fit picture of a man they want to talk to after a stalking incident at the city centre.

The victim, a woman in her early twenties, was approached in broad daylight and followed by a man, who gave her his phone number and asked her to go back to his home for sex and to take drugs.

The young woma, declined and has tried to get away from the man - but he continued to follow her, say officer.

Finally the victim went into a shop for safety, they say.

The offender has been described as a black man around 5ft 7inches tall in his early twenties. He had black curly hair and of a skinny athletic build. He wore black jogging bottoms and was holding a water bottle full of orange liquid.

The incident happened on Tuesday 29 April between 3.30pm and 5pm at the junction of North Ninth Street and Silbury Boulevard in Central Milton Keynes.

Investigating officer, PC Thomas Robbins, said: “We are appealing for anyone who recognises the man in the e-fit to come forward.

“Additionally if anyone has any further information and witnessed this incident we would also ask them to get in touch.

“Anyone with information should call 101 or make an online report, via our website, quoting 43250210375. Alternatively, for 100% anonymity, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”