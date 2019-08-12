Police release image after woman was robbed at knifepoint in lift in Central Milton Keynes

Police have today released an image of a man they want to trace following a violent knifepoint robbery of a woman in a lift at the city centre.

The victim, who is 33, suffered cuts to her face and needed hospital treatment after the attack.

Police want to trace this man

She was followed by the offender as she stepped in a lift at the Vizion apartments building, on South Fifth Street, near Witan Gate.

The man threatened her with a knife, before punching and kicking her.

During the assault, the offender took a watch and half of a gold necklace, which was broken during the incident.

He then fled on foot from the apartment building, across Avebury Boulevard in the direction of Pizza Express. He then turned left heading in the direction of Turtle Bay.

Designated Investigator Charles Cox said: “We are releasing this CCTV image of a man who may have vital information regarding this incident. We are also releasing images of the items that were taken during this robbery as part of the appeal to try and get them back to the owner.”

He added: “This was a terrifying experience for the victim. “I would appeal for anyone who witnessed the incident, or believes they recognise the man depicted, to get in touch with police.

Call 101 quoting 43190224012, or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

The attack happened at At 12.40pm on Monday 22 July.