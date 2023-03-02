News you can trust since 1981
Police release image of bike stolen as boy cycled home from school in Milton Keynes

Get in touch with Police if you witnessed incident

By Olga Norford
1 hour ago - 1 min read

An appeal has been issued after a boy was robbed of his bike on his way from school.

The incident happened around 4.15m yesterday in Fishermead, Milton Keynes.

A Police Twitter post stated: “Yesterday this bike was stolen from a boy while he was cycling home from school on Redway, Fishermead around 4.15pm.

Get in touch with police if you know anything about the theft of this bike
“Did you see this incident occur?

“Please let us know if you have any information or know the whereabouts of this bike by calling 101.”