Police release image of bike stolen as boy cycled home from school in Milton Keynes
Get in touch with Police if you witnessed incident
By Olga Norford
1 hour ago - 1 min read
An appeal has been issued after a boy was robbed of his bike on his way from school.
The incident happened around 4.15m yesterday in Fishermead, Milton Keynes.
A Police Twitter post stated: “Yesterday this bike was stolen from a boy while he was cycling home from school on Redway, Fishermead around 4.15pm.
“Did you see this incident occur?
“Please let us know if you have any information or know the whereabouts of this bike by calling 101.”