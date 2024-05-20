Police release image of four people after what looked like a 'large sword' was produced during argument in Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers investigating an affray in Milton Keynes want to speak to the four people pictured as they may have vital information regarding the incident which is believed to have involved a ‘large sword’.

Thames Valley Police has released images of three males and a female they would like to speak to in connection with an investigation into the affray which happened at around 3.05pm on Tuesday 30 April in South Tenth Street.

Police say a group of six people made up of five men and one woman, were seen arguing.

A spokesman for police said one of the men involved in the argument was seen with what looked like a large sword.

Police want to speak to these four people.

Officers attended but the group had left the area.

Detective Constable Lyndsay Gofton, of MK CID, said: “We are releasing these images as we believe the people pictured may have information that could help our investigation.

“If you know who is in the images, or if you are pictured, please contact us.

“You can make a report by calling 101 or online, quoting reference 43240198838.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via its website.”