Police release image of man following sexual assault on young woman in Central Milton Keynes
The victim, a woman in her early twenties, was approached by a man who asked her to come back to his house.
When she refused, the man touched her inappropriately over her clothing, say officers.
The offender has been described as a man around 6ft tall in his late twenties, with tattoos on his arms. He was wearing glasses, with one side of the glasses having string on them.
Investigating officer, PC Thomas Robbins, said: “We are appealing for anyone who recognises the man in the e-fit to come forward.
“Additionally if anyone has any further information and witnessed this incident we would also ask them to get in touch.
“Anyone with information should call 101 or make an online report, via our website, quoting 43250218139. Alternatively, for 100% anonymity, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”
The incident occurred on a date between 21 to 27 April, just after 16.30pm on North Ninth Street.