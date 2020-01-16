Police release image of man wanted in connection with Milton Keynes burglaries but warn public not to approach him

Police are appealing for the public’s help in tracing a man wanted on suspicion of a number of burglaries.

Ben Tompkins, aged 36, is wanted in connection with burglaries that occurred across November and December last year and January this year.

Ben Tompkins

Tompkins is known to frequent Bletchley, Netherfield and Coffee Hall.

Investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Sarah Clement of Area CID based at Milton Keynes, said: “We are appealing for the public’s help in tracing as we believe he has been targeting vulnerable and elderly people, entering their homes and stealing items from them.

“We would ask anyone who sees Tompkins to please not approach him but call 999 quoting reference 43190401636

“Additionally if you have information as to the whereabouts of Tompkins we would ask you to call 101 quoting reference 43190401636.

“Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.