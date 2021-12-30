Police release image of woman they wish to speak to about yesterday's anti-vax demonstration at Milton Keynes Covid test centre

Police have releasing an image of a woman officers would like to speak to in connection with an investigation into a theft in Milton Keynes.

During an anti-vaccination protest yesterday (Wednesday) at the testing site in Central Milton Keynes, an individual was seen to take equipment.

Officers believe the woman in this image has information about what happened.

Do you recognise this woman?

An investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made at this time, say officers.

Chief Inspector Graham Hadley said: “We are carrying out a thorough investigation into the protest that happened yesterday. As part of our enquiries, we believe the woman pictured may have information that could help our investigation.

“If you recognise this woman, or if it is you, please get in touch with us by making a report online or calling 101, quoting reference 43210583457.

“Furthermore, we are also continuing to appeal for witnesses to this incident, anyone who has information or video footage, to please come forward and make a report to us if you haven’t already. You can do so by using the methods above.