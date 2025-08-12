Police release images after bizarre assault in Milton Keynes

Do your recognise these men? Police want to talk to them

Police have released two e-fit images following an incident where a teenager was pulled off his bicycle and assaulted at the roadside.

The victim, a man in his late teens, was riding his bike on the V4 Watling Street, adjacent to Kiln Farm, when a white Ford Transit Connect van pulled close to him.

Police say the passenger of the van tried to push the victim off his bike as they passed/

The van then stopped and both the driver and passenger got out and assaulted the victim.

The first offender, the driver, has been described as a man aged between 30 and 40 and about 6ft 2 ins tall. He was wearing a black hooded top and black cargo trousers.

The second offender, the passenger, was a white man with blonde hair, a beard, and a slim build. He was around 5ft 8 ins tall. He was aged between 25 and 40 and wore a dark hooded top and dark jeans.

The victim required hospital treatment and has since been discharged.

The incident occurred on Thursday 26 June between 10am-11am but police have only released the images this week.

Investigating officer, PC Reece Carroll, said: “We are appealing for anyone who recognises the men in these e-fit’s to come forward.

“Additionally if anyone has any further information and witnessed this incident we would also ask them to get in touch.

“Anyone with information should call 101 or make an online report, via our website, quoting 43250317989. Alternatively, for 100% anonymity, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”