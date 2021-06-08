Police release images after man was hospitalised following vicious pole attack in Milton Keynes

Police have released images of a man they want to speak to after a vicious pole attack which left a man in hospital.

On Tuesday May 18, a man was taken to hospital after suffering bruising from an attack involving a pole in Milton Keynes.

Now, Thames Valley Police is releasing images of a man who may have vital information regarding the attack.

Police need to speak to this man about an assault and robbery in Milton Keynes on May 18

The victim also had phones stolen from him by the assailants, prior to the attack.

A man in his 30s arranged to meet another man to collect some mobile phones that he was selling. The offender turned up to meet the man at around noon at The Croft in Milton Keynes. As soon as there was an opening, the offender grabbed the phones and ran away.

The victim pursued the man who stole his phone and saw the him get into a hatchback car. The victim jumped into the boot of the car and it sped off.

The car then stopped and the man who stole the phones, along with three other offenders got out and beat the victim.

During the assault, the victim was struck with a pole. He sustained bruising to his body that required hospital treatment. He has since been discharged.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Susan Russell, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “I am releasing these images of a man who I believe has information about this incident.

“If you recognise this man, or if it is you, please get in touch with us by calling 101, quoting 43210214127.

“Further, if you have any information about this incident, you can also make a report online quoting the same reference number.