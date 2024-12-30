Police release photo after Christmas Day assault in Milton Keynes pub

Call police if you recognise this man

A CCTV photo has been released by police after a person was assaulted in a pub on Christmas afternoon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officer would like to speak to the man pictured and are asking people to contact them if they recognise him.

The move follows an incident at around 3.50pm on Christmas Day, when a man became abusive and assaulted a person at the Wavedon Arms pub in Newport Road, Wavendon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The victim - a man in his thirties - did not sustain injuries.

Investigating officer PC James Ferriman said: “I am appealing to anyone who recognises the man pictured as he may have vital information to assist us with our enquiries.

“If this is you, please come forward as soon as possible.

“If you have any information relating to this incident, please call 101 or report it online, quoting 43240622823.”

Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via its website.