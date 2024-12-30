Police release photo after Christmas Day assault in Milton Keynes pub
Officer would like to speak to the man pictured and are asking people to contact them if they recognise him.
The move follows an incident at around 3.50pm on Christmas Day, when a man became abusive and assaulted a person at the Wavedon Arms pub in Newport Road, Wavendon.
The victim - a man in his thirties - did not sustain injuries.
Investigating officer PC James Ferriman said: “I am appealing to anyone who recognises the man pictured as he may have vital information to assist us with our enquiries.
“If this is you, please come forward as soon as possible.
“If you have any information relating to this incident, please call 101 or report it online, quoting 43240622823.”
Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via its website.