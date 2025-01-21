Police release photo of man after indecent exposure in Milton Keynes town

Do you recognise this man?

Police have today released CCTV of a man officers would like to speak to following an incident of exposure in Newport Pagnell.

At around midnight on Sunday 12 January, a man was reported to be disruptive in a pub on High Street. He was asked to leave by staff and exited the premises.

When the pub closed for the night, customers left and the man was across the road shouting at them. He proceeded to expose himself at the group whilst shouting at them.

Investigating officer PC Ryan Dunne said: “We are releasing images of a man who we believe may have vital information with regards to our enquiries.

“If anyone recognises the man, or if this is you, we would ask you to please get in touch by calling 101 quoting reference 43250017587.

“Or if you do not wish to speak to the police you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 and they will take your information 100% anonymously.”