Police release photo of man after indecent exposure incident in Milton Keynes park

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police have today (Thursday) released an image of a man they would like to speak to following to an incident of indecent exposure in Milton Keynes.

The crime occurred in Atterbury Park at Broughton, where a woman was out running.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She stopped to perform some exercises and, as she was about to start running again, she saw a male close to her.

Police want to speak to this man about an incident of indecent exposure in a Milton Keynes park

“The male smiled at her and exposed himself while performing an inappropriate act,” said a police spokesperson.

The offender is described as white, around 5ft 6ins to 5ft 7ins tall with a pale complexion.

The incident happened at approximately 9am on June 29.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Andrew Johnson of the Milton Keynes Priority Crime Team, said: “I am releasing this image as I believe the person in this picture may have vital information that can assist this investigation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I appreciate that this is an image from behind, but he is wearing distinctive clothing, and so I’m releasing this in the belief that someone will be able to help to identify him.

He added: “If you believe this person is you, or you believe you know who it is, please contact Thames Valley Police either online or by calling 101 quoting reference number 43230286625.