Police release photo of man following indecent exposure incident in Milton Keynes taxi
Police are releasing an image of a man they like to speak to about an indecent exposure in Milton Keynes.
They believe he may have “vital information” to help their investigation.
The victims, two girls in their teens, were travelling in a taxi when another male passenger exposed themselves.
The incident occurred on Friday 28 July around 6.15pm in the Wolverton Road area, but police have released the image today (Thursday).
Investigating officer PC Thomas Templar, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “We would like to appeal to anybody who recognises the man in this image or if it is you, to please get in touch as they may have vital information about this incident.
“You can get in touch by either making a report online or by calling 101, quoting reference number 43230336119.
“Alternatively, for 100% anonymity, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”