Police release photos after young boy is brutally assaulted on Milton Keynes street

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police have released CCTV images of two males officers would like to speak to following an assault of a boy in Milton Keynes.

Offenders attacked the 16-year-old boy on Elder Gate at the city centre, punched him and kicked him, causing injuries to his face.

He did not require hospital treatment, say officer.

Do you recognise these young men? Police in Milton Keynes wish to speak to them

Advertisement

Advertisement

The attack happened on at around 4.30pm on Friday January 12 and police are now asking for the public to help.

Investigating officer PC Ion Stratu, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “I am appealing to anybody who recognises the people in these images to please get in touch with us as we believe they may have vital information about this assault.

“If you are either of the males pictured, please come forward as soon as possible.

“To contact us, call 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference number 43240019120.”