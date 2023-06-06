Police release photos of man after serious incident at filling station near Central Milton Keynes

Police have issued photos of a man they wish to speak to following a serious assault at the BP garage in Childs Way last night (Monday).

A member of staff at the filling station suffered severe injuries during the incident.

Police say the man, who is in his forties, was hit by a driver who tried to leave without paying for their fuel. He is still in hospital.

Do you recognise this man?

This morning the garage and part of Childs Way was still cordoned off while police continued their investigations.

Anybody who recognises the man in the images, or anyone with information about the incident, should call police 101 or make a report on the Thames Valley Police website, quoting reference number 43230247202.

Police wish to trace this man in MK