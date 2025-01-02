Police release photos of two men following burglary of Milton Keynes pub

Do you recognise these two men?

Police have today released two CCTV images of men they want to speak to after a burglarly in an MK pub.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The break-in happened at around 4.10pm on Sunday November 24 year at Captain Ridley's Shooting Party at Wetherspoons in Bletchley’s Queensway.

Two offenders entered and took mobile phones and other electronic items, along with cash from the premises.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Investigating officer, PC Matthew Gillett, said: “I am appealing to anyone who recognises the men pictured as they may have vital information to assist us with our enquiries.

“If this is you, please come forward as soon as possible.

“If you have any information relating to this incident, please call 101 or report it online, quoting 43240568957.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via its website.”