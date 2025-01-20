Police release picture of 'bus stop robber' wanted in Milton Keynes

Do you recognise this man in Milton Keynes?

An e-fit picture has today been released by police of a man who tried to rob a person waiting for a bus in MK.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The offender attempted to steal the victim’s bag and jacket at the bus station in Bletchley.

He is described as a white man, aged between 50 and 60, with grey “unkempt” hair and a grey medium length beard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the time of the offence, he was wearing a big green coat, black trousers and black shoes and was carrying a black bag on his shoulders.

The incident happened at around 11.17am on Tuesday December 17.

Thames Valley Police is releasing an E-fit image of a man we wish to trace in relation to a robbery in Bletchley.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Kateryna Shamshuryna-Acland said: “We are releasing an E-fit depicting a man we are looking to trace in connection with this incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We would particularly like to speak to two individuals who spoke to the victim following the incident.

“We would ask anyone who recognises this man to please come forward and contact us on 101 quoting reference 43240609911.

“If you do not wish to speak the police you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”