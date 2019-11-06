Police release pictures and names of two teenagers in connection with double murder in Milton Keynes

Officers have released the pictures and names of two teenagers they would like to speak to in connection with the murders of Ben Gillham-Rice and Dom Ansah.

The pair were stabbed to death at a house party in Emerson Valley on Saturday, October 19.

Clayton Barker, left, and Jamie Chandler

Jamie Chandler, 15, and Clayton Barker, 19, both from Milton Keynes, are urged to contact police as soon as possible.

Detective chief superintendent Ian Hunter, said: “The public have been incredibly supportive of this investigation so far, and I am appealing once again for their help.

“We are releasing the names and images of Jamie Chandler and Clayton Barker, as we believe that they both have crucial information that will assist our investigation and we need to speak to them.

“I am appealing directly to both Jamie Chandler and Clayton Barker to make contact with police as soon as possible."

If anybody knows the whereabouts of either Jamie Chandler or Clayton Barker call police 101, quoting URN 857 (5/11).

If you would prefer to remain anonymous call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Charlie Chandler, 21, of Fitzwilliam Street, Bletchley, Earl Bevans, 22, of no fixed abode and a 16-year-old boy from Milton Keynes have all been charged with two counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder.

They have been remanded in custody to appear at Luton Crown Court on Monday, January 27 2020.

A 27-year-old man from Milton Keynes who was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder on October 26 has been released under investigation.