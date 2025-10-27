Police renew appeal after man in his 80s killed in Milton Keynes hit and run

Thames Valley Police are appealing for witnesses following a hit and run incident that took the life of an elderly man in Milton Keynes. Photo: Thames Valley Police

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses after a man in his 80s was killed in a hit and run.

A white Audi fled after a collision with a pedestrian, who died at the scene, on Great Monks Street at around 7.50pm on Wednesday, October 15.

Thames Valley Police are keen to identify and speak with the driver of a black hatchback-style vehicle that was seen on dashcam footage travelling on Great Monks Street before the collision.

They also want to talk to the driver of a white box van that was seen travelling on the road around the time of the incident. Police believe they may have vital information to support the investigation.

Anyone with information should make a report online or call 101, quoting reference 43250527486.

Six people have been arrested so far in connection with the incident. They have all been released on police bail. You can find more information on the case here.