Police respond over emergency school lockdown in Milton Keynes

There was a large police presence at the school

‘We believe there is no wider threat to the public at this time’ say police after secondary school goes in to lockdown.

Police have responded to questions after a city secondary went in to sudden lockdown today (Tuesday July 1).

Parents were unable to contact children at Hazeley Academy, which is in Emperor Drive on Hazeley estate, and there was a large police presence in the area plus a police helicopter.

The school’s phones were unanswered and people were also unable to contact the education trust, 5 Dimensions, that runs it.

This afternoon a Thames Valley Police spokesperson said: “We were called to an public order incident in Hazeley Academy at around 11.38pm today (1/7).

“A 14-year-old boy from Milton Keynes has been arrested on suspicion of affray and is remanded in custody.

“No one has been injured.”

The spokesperson added: “We understand that this may cause concern but we have made an arrest and are working with the school.

“We believe there is no wider threat to the public at this time.

“If you have any information, please call 101 or make an online report, via our website, quoting 43250327672.”