Police reveal identity of murder victim stabbed in the neck in Milton Keynes
Thames Valley Police have identified the latest murder victim in Milton Keynes, who was stabbed in the neck on a city estate.
The force was called by South Central Ambulance Service at 6.47pm on Thursday last week to report that a man had been found stabbed in a building in Fen Street.
Sadly, the victim, a 48-year-old man, died at the scene.
Today, the victim was formally identified as Calvin Olawale Babatunde from Milton Keynes.
Calvin’s next of kin are being supported by specially trained Family Liaison Officers at this extremely difficult time. They have asked for their privacy to be respected, say police.