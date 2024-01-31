Police reveal identity of murder victim stabbed in the neck in Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Thames Valley Police have identified the latest murder victim in Milton Keynes, who was stabbed in the neck on a city estate.

The force was called by South Central Ambulance Service at 6.47pm on Thursday last week to report that a man had been found stabbed in a building in Fen Street.

Sadly, the victim, a 48-year-old man, died at the scene.

Police have named the latest murder victim in Milton Keynes as 48-year-old Calvin Olawale Babatunde

Today, the victim was formally identified as Calvin Olawale Babatunde from Milton Keynes.