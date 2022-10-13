Police say forensic officers will spend several weeks examining Milton Keynes house where human remains and Leah Croucher possessions were found

Detectives said this afternoon that forensic scrutiny of the house in which human remains and Leah Croucher’s possessions were found will take several weeks.

They say the operation is being carried out with "respect and dignity” at the property in Loxbeare Drive on Furzton.

And they confirmed that Leah's rucksack and other possessions were found inside the house and not in the garden as initially believed.

A Home Office post-mortem examination of the human remains is expected to take place tomorrow (Friday).

"This may take some time, as will the formal identification of the deceased person located inside the property,” said a police spokesman.

He said: "We are absolutely committed to finding out what has happened to Leah. As a community, who have been so supportive since Leah’s disappearance, I know you want to help as well and I thank the many people who have got in touch during the course of our investigations.”

The spokesman added: “Specialist teams and forensic officers remain at the scene in Loxbeare Drive where, very sadly, human remains were located.

"Items and personal possessions of Leah were also located inside the address, following information received to Thames Valley Police by a member of the public on Monday evening.

"We are dealing with a difficult and challenging scene and are conducting our investigations thoroughly and with dignity, ensuring that all of our actions are carried out in a respectful manner.

"Forensic examinations will continue at the scene and this too may take several weeks. Therefore, there will continue to be a scene-watch at the address and an increased presence of police officers in the area."

Detective Chief Superintendent Ian Hunter, Thames Valley Police’s head of crime, said: “Leah’s family and friends remain uppermost in our thoughts at this extremely difficult time.

“We are continuing to keep them updated on any developments, and we would again ask the media to respect their privacy.

“I would also like to thank the local community for their support and patience while our investigation continues.

“Naturally, there is a thirst for information and I can reassure both the media and the community, that when we are able to, we will provide updates publicly.

“Our Major Crime Unit have launched a murder investigation as a result of our findings this week, and as such, I would again like to appeal to anybody who may have any information around the disappearance of Leah to please get in contact with us.

“It may be that you have had information over the last three years and eight months that you did not consider relevant.

“If you have, I would urge you to contact Thames Valley Police on 101 or online, no matter how insignificant you believe this information to be.