Police scrutinise Milton Keynes estate following spate of parcel thefts from people's doorsteps

Police are warning residents not to have parcels delivered to their doorsteps following a spate of thefts on Newton Leys estate.

They are urging people to ask delivery companies to leave packages with a neighbour or in a pre-arranged safe place or at a click and collect location.

But many residents are cross because they are convinced they've caught the culprit - and watched him selling their stolen items on eBay.

The crook has been caught on CCTV and the images, complete with his eBay details, were all forwarded to police earlier this month. See the Citizen story here .

The saga started when resident spotted clothing stolen from her doorstep for sale on eBay as new and unused.

She promptly used Facebook to publish a long list of items being sold by the local seller and asked if anybody recognised them.

Within hours other people 'claimed' the contents of their stolen packages. They ranged from newborn baby girl clothes and new leather handbags to a pair of wedding shoes.

Police say they are investigating and anyone with information is asked to make a report online, or call 101, quoting reference 1114 of 3/6.

Today they put out the plea for people not to have goods delivered to a visible place. They warned: "We will be paying extra attention to Newton Leys where we can to try and stop this from happening. If you see us and have any information, please let us know."

A police spokesman added: "If you have CCTV or a doorbell with footage of the suspect, please call 101 and let us know."

Some residents were not impressed though and feel the suspect should have been arrested by now.